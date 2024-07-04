Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 142.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 23.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

FJAN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,371 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

