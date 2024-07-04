Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,117 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Garmin by 17.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $161.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.98. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

