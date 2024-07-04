Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,180. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.60. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $145.94 and a 1-year high of $200.67.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

