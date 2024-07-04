Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 690,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 320,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 240,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,453,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,537,000.

Shares of XSVM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 125,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,423. The company has a market capitalization of $743.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $57.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

