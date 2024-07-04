Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.07% of Energy Transfer worth $37,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,097,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,785,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 6,029,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,580,107. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

