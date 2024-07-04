Massachusetts Wealth Management Has $722,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,394,077,000 after buying an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after purchasing an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 962,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,952,318. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

