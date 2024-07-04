Massachusetts Wealth Management Makes New $205,000 Investment in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2,287.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novanta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 958,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Novanta by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 665,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 24.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT remained flat at $160.29 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 97,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average of $163.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,398,296.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,916 shares of company stock valued at $628,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.