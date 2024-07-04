Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,394,000 after purchasing an additional 569,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 99,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $448.18. 3,192,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,183. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $416.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.47 and its 200 day moving average is $453.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

