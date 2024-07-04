Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $449.29 and last traded at $448.18. 3,192,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,526,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.59. The stock has a market cap of $416.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 375,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,214,000 after purchasing an additional 56,642 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.