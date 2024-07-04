McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading Up 0.9%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $250.98 and last traded at $250.00. Approximately 2,026,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,639,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.32. The company has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $77,105,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $81,929,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

