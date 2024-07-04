MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 490,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 176,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

