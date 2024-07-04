MetisDAO Price Tops $34.67 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $197.16 million and $23.84 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $34.67 or 0.00063763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011980 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,390.95 or 1.00022108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 43.2493543 USD and is down -9.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $13,976,578.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

