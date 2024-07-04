MetisDAO Trading 16.7% Lower This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $231.75 million and approximately $15.47 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $40.76 or 0.00070296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,815.22 or 0.99718398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 43.2493543 USD and is down -9.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $13,976,578.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

