MetLife (NYSE:MET) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

MET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.23.

Get MetLife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. MetLife has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.