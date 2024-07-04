Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Acquires 3,030 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,484,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 124,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.42. 282,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,755. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $220.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.45. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

