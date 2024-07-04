Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 674 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 674 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 867.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 131.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $320,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 4.0 %

EME traded up $14.23 on Thursday, hitting $371.09. The company had a trading volume of 381,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,710. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.63 and a 12-month high of $401.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.90. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

