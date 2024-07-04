Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.77. The stock had a trading volume of 616,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.79. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $382.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

