Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,922,000 after buying an additional 616,210 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,850,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in Coupang by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,289. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

