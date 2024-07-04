Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 385.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDB. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDB stock remained flat at $65.80 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $750.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

