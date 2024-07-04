Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $554.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,554,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,370. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $554.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $532.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

