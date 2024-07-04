Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases 1,469 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $387.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,384. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 730.54, a PEG ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.10 and its 200 day moving average is $316.72.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

