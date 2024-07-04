Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 683 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,398,000 after buying an additional 603,175 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,575,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $160.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.51. The firm has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

