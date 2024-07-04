Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Micron Technology by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 52,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $4.23 on Thursday, reaching $136.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,507,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,836,970. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MU. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $86,789,214.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $86,789,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,730 shares of company stock worth $31,921,649. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.