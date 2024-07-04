Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $70.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 22.75 and a current ratio of 22.75. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 177.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

