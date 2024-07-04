Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Purchases £2,784.80 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Salma Shah acquired 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £2,784.80 ($3,522.39).

Mitie Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:MTO opened at GBX 117 ($1.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,671.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitie Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.94 ($1.58).

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.77) to GBX 145 ($1.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

