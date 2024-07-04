Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Down 8%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) traded down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.53 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). 257,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 686,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Mkango Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.28.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

