monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $270.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.24.

Get monday.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on monday.com

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $243.31 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $249.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.92. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.29, a PEG ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. On average, analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 741.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.