Monero Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.89 billion and $59.06 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $156.82 or 0.00270012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,080.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.99 or 0.00588813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00116344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00040330 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

