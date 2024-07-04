Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,722.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 483,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,743,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total transaction of $2,149,811.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,311 shares of company stock valued at $61,382,161. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR traded up $10.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $839.22. The stock had a trading volume of 312,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.03, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $856.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $761.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.52.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

