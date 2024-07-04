Moonbeam Achieves Market Capitalization of $175.14 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $175.14 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00043996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,126,042,546 coins and its circulating supply is 882,683,119 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

