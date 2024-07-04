Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Buys 4,000 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 4,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$21,200.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Wednesday, June 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 9,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,036.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$15,457.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 3,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,122.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$2,665.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan acquired 12,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,960.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan bought 11,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$59,918.88.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,370.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sime Armoyan acquired 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,775.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,750.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.35 on Thursday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$343.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.35.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.