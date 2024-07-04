Nano Achieves Market Cap of $107.45 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $107.45 million and $2.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,141.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.57 or 0.00590926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00116351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00036726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00270891 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00040339 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00065547 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

