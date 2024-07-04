Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

NDAQ traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

