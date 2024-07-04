Ndwm LLC Has $18.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Ndwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 16.6% of Ndwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BILS. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 226,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.03. 91,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,241. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.21.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

