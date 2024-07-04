Ndwm LLC Invests $218,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $506.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,997. The company has a market cap of $459.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $507.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

