Ndwm LLC Raises Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Ndwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ndwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ndwm LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.42. 52,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,265. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

