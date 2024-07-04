Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SOFI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 199,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

