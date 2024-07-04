Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.18. Neonode shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 16,948 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 256.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
