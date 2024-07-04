New Century Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.1% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $345,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $8.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $898.10. 3,078,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,176. The company has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $918.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $824.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $746.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

