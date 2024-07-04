New Century Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. AES comprises 0.9% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AES by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AES by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,128 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 1,635.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,496,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,816,000 after buying an additional 1,410,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,947,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 3,243,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,612,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.