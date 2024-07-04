New Century Financial Group LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,916.89. The stock had a trading volume of 79,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,260. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,783.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,634.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,624.50 and a twelve month high of $4,040.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

