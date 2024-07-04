New Century Financial Group LLC Has $617,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,864 shares of company stock valued at $37,677,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.71. 1,274,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $302.41. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

