New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,131,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,023,750. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.