New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 12,437 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

New Century Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 838.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 115,946 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120,480 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.50. 1,772,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,474. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

