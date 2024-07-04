New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,243 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.42. The company had a trading volume of 282,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $220.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.45.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

