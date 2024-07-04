New Century Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Century Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $659.90. 931,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,018. The firm has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $620.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $444.19 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.