New Century Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Century Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $659.90. 931,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,018. The firm has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $620.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $444.19 and a twelve month high of $676.62.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.