NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Up 14.6%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. 107,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 81,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 target price on shares of NextSource Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
