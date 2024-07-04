Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.15. 4,739,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,808,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKLA

Nikola Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 27.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085,830 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Nikola by 65.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,695,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 90.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,812,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,754,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,542 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.