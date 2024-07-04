Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Nordson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $227.59. The stock had a trading volume of 125,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,622. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.84. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

