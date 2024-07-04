Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after purchasing an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NOC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $437.09. 303,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.86 and a 200 day moving average of $458.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

